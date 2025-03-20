Public health officials inform councillors of syphilis outbreak in Doncaster

Councillors have been informed of an ongoing outbreak of syphilis amongst commercial sex workers in Doncaster.

Dr Victor Joseph, consultant in public health for the City of Doncaster Council, told councillors local services were “working on” the outbreak.

A report presented to members of the health and adult social care overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday, March 20, 2025, detailed the numerous steps health services were taking to tackle the problem.

It includes staff from the adult sexual health service attending Doncaster’s ‘health bus’ on Friday nights to encourage screening and condom use, as well as having general health and wellbeing conversations with commercial sex workers.

Public health officials in Doncaster hope to encourage more usage of condoms with commercial sex workers. | UGC

Syphilis cases continue to rise in Doncaster’s general population as well, the report said.

It stated: “To gain a more in-depth understanding of the current situation in the general population, an increase in testing is required.

“Work also needs to be done to encourage condom use to stop the spread of syphilis and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).”

The Civic Office in Waterdale, Doncaster. Home of the City of Doncaster Council.

Soon, a promotional campaign encouraging testing for the infection, which could help public health officials better address the rise in cases, as well as increase the availability of home test kits.

Director of public health, Rachael Leslie, told the committee that sexual health teams were proactive in chasing up people who may have contracted the STI.

She said: “We have active contact tracing. Services will take details and work to contact someone and urge them to get tests as well.”

Syphilis is a sexual transmitted infection which can cause long-term health problems if left untreated.

The NHS website urges people to attend a local sexual health clinic or see their GP if they believe they may have syphilis.