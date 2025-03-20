Health chief responds to union's report that critically ill patients are being transferred from Bassetlaw to Doncaster

A health chief has this morning responded to news from Unison union which reported that critically ill patients are being transferred from Bassetlaw Hospital intensive care unit to be dealt with at Doncaster.

Dr Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director at DBTH, said: "The Intensive Care Unit at Bassetlaw Hospital sees fewer critically ill patients than Doncaster Royal Infirmary, where clinicians manage more complex cases daily.

“By rotating our ICU nursing colleagues across both sites, we ensure they maintain the skills and experience needed to provide safe, high-quality care— wherever it’s needed.

"Thanks to advancements in intensive care medicine, we can now support more critically ill patients through to recovery and rehabilitation. However, delivering the very best care requires not only specialist intensive care doctors but also access to vital on-site specialties such as vascular surgery, interventional radiology, and endoscopy. These services and 24/7 specialist support are not available at Bassetlaw Hospital."

He added: "Our priority is ensuring patients receive the highest standard of care, and their loved ones can have confidence that we are fully equipped to handle even the most complex cases."