Half of Doncaster hospitals' cancer patients were satisfied with their GP.

Half of cancer patients at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust said they received enough support from their GP during their treatment, new figures show.

Cancer Research UK warned "significant challenges across cancer services" remain across England.

New figures from an annual survey of cancer patients show how they feel about all aspects of their care.

The National Cancer Patient Experience Survey shows 50% of cancer patients at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust said they "definitely received the right amount of support from their GP practice during treatment" in 2024.

This was higher than the year before, when 46 per cent said they did.

The sample for the survey included all adult NHS patients with a formal cancer diagnosis, who were discharged after an inpatient episode or day case attendance for treatment in the months of April, May and June 2024.

Nationally, 48 per cent of patients said they received enough support from their GP – a slight increase on 46 per cent the year before.

The survey also asked cancer patients to rate their overall care out of 10.

At Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust, they gave it an average score of 9.1, an improvement on nine a year earlier.

This was also slightly higher than the national average of 8.9.

Matt Sample, senior policy manager at Cancer Research UK, said: "It's positive that, thanks to the hard work of NHS staff, cancer patients are feeling more satisfied with the care they’re receiving. But there are still significant challenges across cancer services in England.

"Too many people affected by cancer are waiting longer than they should to begin their treatment. It's a time where every day can feel like forever, and any delays are unacceptable.

"The UK Government must address this in their upcoming National Cancer Plan for England by introducing a new Cancer Guarantee – a commitment to meet all cancer wait time targets by the end of this parliament.

"This will require additional investment in staff and equipment, coupled with reform, but it will benefit thousands of cancer patients every single month."

The survey also showed those who identified as heterosexual or straight reported a better overall experience than the national average, as did those who self-reported as white.

Patients who had another long-term health condition had a worse experience than those without one.

Kate Seymour, head of external affairs at Macmillan Cancer Support said the survey results showed "some improvements" but warned "too many people are still not getting the high-quality cancer care they need and deserve".

She added: "It’s not acceptable that people from ethnically diverse backgrounds, people who are LGBTQ+, or those living with additional long-term health conditions are still facing disparities in how they are diagnosed, treated, and supported.

"Everyone diagnosed with cancer deserves high-quality care that meets their individual needs, regardless of who they are or where they live."

NHS national clinical director for cancer Professor Peter Johnson said the survey is "incredibly important because it looks at all aspects of cancer care".

He added: "The vast majority of cancer patients rate their care highly - and it is reassuring to see the improvement in patients’ experiences of the support they get from their GPs following a cancer diagnosis – however we know we need to do more to make sure everyone gets the care they need as soon as possible.

"We are working closely with the Government on a national cancer plan which will set out how the NHS will continue to improve the quality of cancer care."