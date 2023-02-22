Carly McGuire, Team Co-Ordinator at Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), will run the half marathon in Retford accompanied by husband Micky, on March 5.

Carly said: “We only decided to run the half marathon in January, so it was a little late start to training.

"We started training soon after deciding to take part and have now completed a 10 mile run, but the day to run the 13 is fast approaching!

St John's Hospice

“I wanted to help a charity that was close to home and that’s touched many lives.

“Knowing what the hospice does for families in the local area really is great motivation for training on cold mornings.”

Hospice fundraiser Lindsey Richards said: “We’ll be cheering Carly and Micky on from afar. The hospice appreciates any money raised, thank you for choosing us!”