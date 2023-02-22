News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Half marathon for novice runner in aid of Doncaster hospice

A novice runner is planning to run her very first half marathon next month to raise money for St John’s Hospice.

By Stephanie Bateman
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 4:30pm

Carly McGuire, Team Co-Ordinator at Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), will run the half marathon in Retford accompanied by husband Micky, on March 5.

Carly said: “We only decided to run the half marathon in January, so it was a little late start to training.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We started training soon after deciding to take part and have now completed a 10 mile run, but the day to run the 13 is fast approaching!

St John's Hospice
Most Popular

“I wanted to help a charity that was close to home and that’s touched many lives.

“Knowing what the hospice does for families in the local area really is great motivation for training on cold mornings.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hospice fundraiser Lindsey Richards said: “We’ll be cheering Carly and Micky on from afar. The hospice appreciates any money raised, thank you for choosing us!”

To sponsor Carly visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/CarlyandMickyMcguire

DoncasterSt John's HospiceRotherhamRetford