Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fundraising idea began after Laura, one of the group leaders also known as Eagle owl and Buttercup, shared that her husband had been diagnosed with Non - Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Laura is a keen runner and initially decided to attempt to run 2023 miles during 2023 to raise money for the charities that would be supporting their family. But once the guiding units (Rainbows, Brownies and Guides) found this out, they decided that they wanted to help too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After some thought the leaders and the girls decided that St John’s Hospice, based in Balby, Doncaster would be one of the charities to benefit from the fundraising efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster 55th Rainbows, Brownies and Guides are pictured with Lindsay Richards of the hospice.

Soon ideas were flowing on how money could be raised, but everyone agreed the main objective was to have a fun time while doing it. The FUNdraiser consisted of games and challenges including beat the goalie; beat Mr Brown Owl at table tennis; tin can alley and the like. The girls’ favourite by far, was sponge splat brownie, where wet sponges were thrown at the leaders!

The Leaders said: “The girls worked hard for a number of weeks preparing for the evening. They made bracelets and necklaces, taking beads home so that they could make more. They packaged sweets to sell and brought in bric-a-brac to sell. They also baked cakes and biscuits for the refreshment stand, we are so proud and happy to see that they truly engaged in making their FUNdraiser a success!

“When the evening of June 8 arrived, there was such a buzz of excitement, there were lots of people who came to support us and the girls all helped on the stalls and played all the games, which was so much fun, plus they ate all the cakes and bought from the stalls. When the final tally was counted, we were so excited to realise that the 55th Rainbows, Brownies and Guides had raised a staggering £612.00 to be split between two charities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospice fundraiser, Lindsey Richards said: “We’d like to say thank you to the Doncaster 55th Rainbows, Brownies and Guides for the effort they put in to raising some money for the hospice.

Thank you for thinking of us and choosing to donate.”