News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Guest speakers and holistic therapies at dementia information day in Doncaster

As park of Dementia Action Week, Home Instead, Doncaster City Council and Alzheimer’s Society are hosting a Dementia Information Day at Castle Park, (Doncaster Knights Rugby Club), Armthorpe, on Friday, May 19.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th May 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read

There will be around 20 stalls with organisations providing information about help and services relating to dementia.

There are also guest speakers and an opportunity to sample some holistic activities and – and the event will be opened by MP Dame Rosie Winterton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The day will be a positive outlook on living well with dementia and related conditions and focused on diagnosis, help and advice as well as services, so aimed at people who may want to know more, or have relatives or friends needing inf ormation, as well as people with dementia.

The day will be a positive outlook on living well with dementia and related conditionsThe day will be a positive outlook on living well with dementia and related conditions
The day will be a positive outlook on living well with dementia and related conditions
Most Popular

The free event runs 10.30am to 4pm with tea, coffee and light refreshments available.

There is free parking and a free bus service from Doncaster Station, picking up at 10am, noon and 2pm, returning at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Related topics:HomeDoncasterCastle ParkAlzheimer's Society