Guest speakers and holistic therapies at dementia information day in Doncaster

There will be around 20 stalls with organisations providing information about help and services relating to dementia.

There are also guest speakers and an opportunity to sample some holistic activities and – and the event will be opened by MP Dame Rosie Winterton.

The day will be a positive outlook on living well with dementia and related conditions and focused on diagnosis, help and advice as well as services, so aimed at people who may want to know more, or have relatives or friends needing inf ormation, as well as people with dementia.

The free event runs 10.30am to 4pm with tea, coffee and light refreshments available.