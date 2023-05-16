Guest speakers and holistic therapies at dementia information day in Doncaster
As park of Dementia Action Week, Home Instead, Doncaster City Council and Alzheimer’s Society are hosting a Dementia Information Day at Castle Park, (Doncaster Knights Rugby Club), Armthorpe, on Friday, May 19.
There will be around 20 stalls with organisations providing information about help and services relating to dementia.
There are also guest speakers and an opportunity to sample some holistic activities and – and the event will be opened by MP Dame Rosie Winterton.
The day will be a positive outlook on living well with dementia and related conditions and focused on diagnosis, help and advice as well as services, so aimed at people who may want to know more, or have relatives or friends needing inf ormation, as well as people with dementia.
The free event runs 10.30am to 4pm with tea, coffee and light refreshments available.
There is free parking and a free bus service from Doncaster Station, picking up at 10am, noon and 2pm, returning at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.