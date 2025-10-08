Groundbreaking "nourish and nurture" health project launched for Doncaster families

Doncaster families are already experiencing life-changing benefits from a new community programme with the aim of helping families improve their nutrition and reduce future health problems.

The Nourish and Nurture programme by the city’s Primary Care Dietitians is designed as a preventative health initiative, focusing on education and support, to help establish positive nutritional foundations for new and growing babies.

This pioneering programme is funded by City of Doncaster Council and delivered by Primary Care Dietitians.

The organisation, which already delivers dietitian services across 13 GP surgeries in Doncaster, brings expertise in community-based nutritional care.

Cllr James Church meeting the Nourish and Nurture team. Katie Reasbeck (Nutritionist), Hayley Crummett (Midwife) and Saskia Freeman (Service Manager)

The Nourish and Nurture team brings together a dedicated group of professionals including two dietitians, a midwife, and two nutritionists.

Together, they offer a wealth of expertise to support families with practical, friendly and non-judgemental guidance.

The programme’s focus on early intervention, beginning in early pregnancy or at the start of the fostering/adoption journey, reflects evidence-based research showing that nutritional choices made during these critical periods can have lasting impacts on child development and family health outcomes.

Early feedback from participating families has been overwhelmingly positive, with parents reporting increased confidence and practical support that fits their busy lives.

The launch event, held in September, was a huge success.

Families and parents came along for an ‘Introducing Solids’ session and to find out more, alongside representatives from a wide range of local organisations.

Councillor James Church, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Public Health attended and expressed his enthusiasm for the programme, recognising the positive impact it can bring to communities across Doncaster.

Councillor Church said: “Thank you for allowing me to join the session at Rossington, I was made to feel welcome. It was so lovely to see so many young families there, clearly, they value and trust the comprehensive support that was available within this community setting. The dedication and passion of those who delivered this support will make a positive difference to the health and wellbeing of children at a crucial stage of their development.”

Midwife Hayley Crummett, part of the Nourish and Nurture team, added: “I feel very lucky to be part of such a dedicated team. It’s a real privilege to share my skills and knowledge with families and to support them in improving their nutrition. We recognise that the early stages of family life present a unique opportunity to establish healthy habits that can benefit families for generations. By working together, we can make a real difference to health and wellbeing, both now and for the future.”

Katie Reasbeck, Associate Nutritionist with the programme, shared her enthusiasm: “I’m so excited to see Nourish and Nurture programme up and running here in Doncaster. We’ve already had such a positive response from parents, who are telling us how helpful and reassuring they’re finding the sessions.

"As both a nutritionist and previous Nursey Nurse, it’s been wonderful to create a space that supports families in a practical, friendly and non-judgemental way. We’re also beginning to build strong links with other partners across community, which is helping us reach even more families and make sure they feel supported right from the very beginning of their journey.”

The programme’s impact is already being felt across the community, with one parent commenting: “Really informative with lots of realistic advice, so helpful!”

Another family member praised the team’s approach, noting the “lovely, friendly approachable team” who made them feel comfortable and supported.

This latest initiative adds to Primary Care Dietitians’ growing portfolio of community health programmes.

By leveraging their extensive experience in delivering dietetic services across Doncaster’s GP practices, the organisation is uniquely positioned to ensure the Nourish and Nurture programme reaches families who need it most, while maintaining the high standards of care.

The programme will continue to work in collaboration with local partners and the Family Hubs to ensure it reaches as many families as possible, providing practical support, advice, and resources around nutrition and wellbeing.

With the success of the launch and strong community support, Nourish and Nurture is set to make a lasting impact on family health and wellbeing in Doncaster. Primary Care Dietitians continues to demonstrate its commitment to expanding access to nutritional care, from GP surgeries to community programmes.

Rachael Leslie, Director of Public Health said: “We’re really pleased to see the launch of Nourish & Nurture, a public health funded service that takes an early intervention approach to support families with infant feeding. Feeding habits start early, and diet is shaped by many complex factors. By combining practical tools on the right support, this service helps parents and carers build healthy, lifelong relationships with food for their child. The programme will be evaluated to understand the long-term impact it makes for families in Doncaster.”

For further details please contact the team on 01302591643 or email: [email protected]