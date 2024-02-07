Grateful resident donates staggering £10,000 to urology services at Doncaster hospital trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The donation came from Mr Terence Lowe, who asked that the money be used for a specific project or requirement at Bassetlaw Hospital.

For the last five years, the Urology department at DBTH has been running a successful ‘one-stop’ clinic, based at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) – something which the Trust hopes to mirror at Bassetlaw Hospital.

Uro-Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist, Sue Hill, said: “The donation will help to provide a more equitable service across the whole catchment area as many of our patients at present have to travel quite large distances to DRI.”

Patients with a suspicion of having prostate cancer are assessed clinically and if required, have an MRI scan and prostate biopsy using a specialist ultrasound machine on the same day.

Previously, patients requiring a prostate biopsy as part of their diagnosis would have attended Montagu Hospital for a pre-operative assessment and required general anaesthetic.

The new ‘one stop’ clinic has helped to significantly reduce the time from referral to diagnosis, improved patient experience with a less invasive biopsy process, improved accuracy of results and reduced the risk of infection.

The funds donated from Mr Lowe will be used to purchase specialised urological equipment to diagnose and investigate patients referred with urological symptoms.

Medical and nursing staff gratefully received the cheque from Mr Lowe, who has always had strong links with Bassetlaw Hospital.

One of Mr Lowe’s companies was involved in the construction of the first phase of Bassetlaw Hospital in 1972.

Since then, Mr Lowe and his family have enjoyed the support and service of the hospital for over fifty years.