GP Rankings: The top 10 GP practices in South Yorkshire

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But where are the highest-rated GP practices in South Yorkshire?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.

We ranked the top 10 in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.

1. Broomhill Surgery

Of the 147 people who responded to the GP survey, 95.1% described their overall experience of Broomhill Surgery as "good" or "very good".

Some 62.5% said the practice was very good, while 32.6% said it was good. A further 3.2% said it was poor or very poor.

2. Rustlings Road Medical Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming in second was Rustlings Road Medical Centre, where 42% of 109 people said their experience at the practice was very good, and 52.5% described it as good.

It meant the practice was rated at least good by 94.5% of patients, making it the second-highest rated practice in South Yorkshire.

3. Greystones Medical Centre

Greystones Medical Centre came in third with a score of 93.6%.

Some 60.5% of patients at the practice rated the service as very good, while a further 33.1% believed it was just good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 4.5% described the service as poor, but no one said it was very poor.

4. Veritas Health Centre

Coming in just outside the top three was Veritas Health Centre, which 92.1% of 110 patients rated as good or very good.

The practice was rated very good by 72.8% of patients, and good by 19.3%.

However, 2.8% of patients thought the service was poor, with a further 0.5% describing it as very poor.

5. Kingswell Surgery Pms Practice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding out the top five GP practices in South Yorkshire was Kingswell Surgery Pms Practice.

Of the 101 patients who responded to the GP survey, 91.7% said their experience at the practice was either good or very good.

This included 67.9% saying the practice was "very good", the highest grade on the survey.

6. Norfolk Park Health Centre

With 90.6% of 143 patients grading the practice as good or very good, Norfolk Park Health Centre ranked sixth in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the scale, no one said their overall experience was poor or very poor.

7. Elm Lane Surgery

At seventh place in the rankings was Elm Lane Surgery.

Patients' experience at the practice was rated as good or very good by 90.1% of the 109 respondents to the GP survey.

Of those, 61.9% rated it as very good.

8. Norwood Medical Centre

Norwood Medical Centre lands at eighth in South Yorkshire.

This is thanks to 89.2% of patients at the practice describing their overall experience there as good or very good.

Of them, 57.6% said the service was very good, while 31.6% described it as good.

9. Tramways Medical Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming it at ninth in the rankings is Tramways Medical Centre.

Some 89.1% of the 112 patients who responded to the GP survey graded its service as good or very good.

At the other end of the scale, 1% said their experience at the practice was very poor.

10. Regent Square Group Practice

Rounding out the top 10 GP practices in South Yorkshire is Regent Square Group Practice, which was graded good or very good by 88.5% of patients who responded to the GP survey.