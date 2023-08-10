News you can trust since 1925
GP patient survey: the best and worst rated doctor’s surgeries in Doncaster as voted by patients

The results of the most recent patient satisfaction survey into Doncaster doctor surgeries are out.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Aug 2023, 07:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 07:21 BST

Even before the pandemic, GPs said they were over-stretched and under pressure.

But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Doncaster and beyond.

The Regent Square Group Practice was among those surveyedThe Regent Square Group Practice was among those surveyed
Those included in the survey are below, and to see how each of them fared visit https://gp-patient.co.uk/Search

Bawtry And Blyth Medical

Station Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6RQ

Regent Square Group Practice

Doncaster, DN1 2DS

The Burns Practice

4 Albion Pl, Bennetthorpe, Doncaster, DN1 2EG

The Mayflower Medical Practice

The Health Centre, Station Road, DN10 6RQ

Mount Group Practice

Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN1 2JP

The Tickhill & Colliery Medical Practice

Tickhill, Doncaster, DN11 9NA

The Rossington Practice

Grange Lane, Rossington, Doncaster, DN11 0LP

Kingthorne Group Practice

83a Thorne Road, Doncaster, DN1 2EU

Conisbrough Group Practice

Gardens Lane, Conisbrough, Doncaster, DN12 3JW

Frances Street Medical Centre

2 Francis Street, Doncaster, DN1 1JS

Edlington Health Centre Practice

Thompson Ave, Edlington, Doncaster, DN12 1JD

St Vincent Medical Centre

77 Thorne Road, Doncaster, DN1 2ET

The Nayar Practice

Thompson Ave, Edlington, Doncaster, DN12 1JD

Denaby Medical Practice

Church Road, Denaby Main, Doncaster, DN12 4AB

West End Clinic

West End Lane,Rossington, Doncaster, DN11 0PQ

Conisbrough Medical Practice

Gardens Lane, Conisbrough, DN12 3JW

The Flying Scotsman Health Centre

St Sepulchre Gate West, Doncaster, DN1 3AP

