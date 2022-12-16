News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Get a vaccine say Doncaster hospital chiefs as flu cases increase across UK

People in Doncaster are being urged to get a flu vaccine as cases of the virus increase across the UK.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 12:38pm

Health chiefs at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust say the best way to be protected against influenza is to get a jab.

A spokesman said: “Last week, nationally, there were an average of 1,249 people a day in hospital with flu, compared with 772 the week before.

Hide Ad

“We are seeing more and more individuals attend our Emergency Department with flu-like symptoms.

People in Doncaster are being urged to get flu jabs.
Most Popular

"Although rates have been low for the past two years, influenza is circulating once again - and a nasty bout of this illness can be very serious.

“If you have flu-like symptoms, you can find out how to manage the condition here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/flu/.

Hide Ad

Vaccines are the best protection this winter. If you’re eligible, top up your immunity with a free flu vaccine ahead of Christmas: https://www.nhs.uk/.../vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine/

DoncasterVaccines