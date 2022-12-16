Get a vaccine say Doncaster hospital chiefs as flu cases increase across UK

Health chiefs at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust say the best way to be protected against influenza is to get a jab.

A spokesman said: “Last week, nationally, there were an average of 1,249 people a day in hospital with flu, compared with 772 the week before.

“We are seeing more and more individuals attend our Emergency Department with flu-like symptoms.

People in Doncaster are being urged to get flu jabs.

"Although rates have been low for the past two years, influenza is circulating once again - and a nasty bout of this illness can be very serious.

“If you have flu-like symptoms, you can find out how to manage the condition here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/flu/.

