From mechanic to health manager, thanks to an apprenticeship in Doncaster
When a young Adam Fretwell decided he wanted a change from being a mechanic – he never thought he’d be an NHS manager several years later.
Adam, aged 38, of Doncaster, has now worked for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) for nine years and jumped at the chance of becoming an apprentice.
After leaving school with some GCSE’s he became a mechanic. He later decided to become a support worker at a local hospital before joining RDaSH.
Now he’s a health improvement manager, is studying for a degree level qualification via an apprenticeship and has never looked back.
Adam, who is studying a Public Health degree level qualification at Salford University, while working said: “It’s a really good opportunity to gain a degree without any student debt. I’m working as a manager and studying part time – with a study day each week from work.
“RDaSH has supported me with gaining key skills and supported my studies,” said Adam. “Career wise I’m hoping I’ll get qualified and be able to apply for higher roles, helping to tackle issues such as smoking, obesity, alcohol and drugs.”
Angela Smith, from RDaSH’s Apprenticeship Co-ordinator, said: “We are always supportive and actively encourage out colleagues to study for an apprenticeship. When you start work with us the sky is really the limit!”
Adam also appears on video with his story and can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/Y-c-nakbLYI
Anyone wanting to find out more about apprenticeships at RDaSH should email Angie Smith on [email protected]