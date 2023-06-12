Megan Purchon, from Featherstone, West Yorkshire, and pal Jamie-Ellen Hinchliffe, have organised a sponsored hike across Yorkshire’s highest three peaks on Saturday 8 July, 2023, to raise much needed funds for Doncaster’s St John’s Hospice.

Joining them on the 24-mile trek across Pen-y-Ghent (694m), Whernside (736m) and Ingleborough (723m) will be a mix of friends and family - Dan, Matthew, Olivia, Trudy and Zak.

Megan said: “St John’s provided excellent end of life care for a mutual special friend and we wanted to say thank you.

St John's Hospice

“We had been thinking about doing something together as a group, then hit on the idea of combining that with making it a fundraiser for an amazing place.”

If you would like to support the challenge, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ouryorkshire3peakschallenge?utm_term=2vJa6gw7M Any donations will be gratefully appreciated.

Hospice fundraiser Lindsey Richards said: “Fantastic fundraisers like Megan and her friends help to provide those little extras that make St John’s so special to the people we care for. Good luck on the three peaks, we’re all rooting for you.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).To find out about becoming a sponsor or to fundraise by holding an event, please contact the fundraising team on 01302 796662 or 01302 798391. Alternatively, you can donate here: