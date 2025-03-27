Free cancer screening event to be held in Doncaster

Doncaster people are being encouraged to come along to a free NHS cancer and health screening event in the city which will offer tests for both men and women.

The all-day event which starts at 9am and runs until 6pm at The Vermuyden Centre in Thorne on Monday 31 March gives local men and women the chance to have their health screening checks in one place.

Information and advice will be available from Macmillan Cancer Information Support Service and Doncaster NHS Talking Therapies which helps people to better cope with anxiety, stress and depression.

Men over 40 living in the postcodes DN3, DN7, DN8 AND DN9 can pre-book a PSA prostate test online at mypsatest.org.uk or by phone on 01926 419959.

The free cancer screening event is open to all in Doncaster.

Cervical screening is available to women aged 25 to 64 years by just calling on the day.

Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) screening for men over 65 years of age is by appointment only by phoning 01709 649100 or email [email protected]

The event, which was funded by the Thorne Lions and arranged by the Community Health Partnerships will see a range of health organisations, including Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, Primary Care, Randox Health, Doncaster Council, and Doncaster MIND come together in one place.

Jo O’Marr, Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service Lead at St John's Information and Support Centre, said: “A big thank you to Thorne Lions for inviting us to support this event, we want people to drop in and discuss any concerns or questions they have about PSA tests and cancer screening, with the team and to give local people an opportunity to have their vital health checks at a convenient location.

"Please note that some screening, for example PSA tests and AAA must be booked in advance.”

The Vermuyden Centre is located on Fieldside, Thorne, DN8 4SX.

Anyone who is affected by cancer and would like more information to phone 03000 214 853 or email [email protected]. If you are struggling with common mental health conditions please contact Doncaster NHS Talking Therapies on phone 03000 211556 or visit talkingtherapies.rdash.nhs.uk