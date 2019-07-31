Four-legged hospital help at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals Trust
He is fast becoming the perfect pooch on hospital wards at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.
Magnus, the Brussels Griffon terrier, has joined the team of ‘Snuggle Officers’ that volunteer at DBTH to cheer up and fuss over patients.
The four-legged helper has been making weekly visits to the Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, spending some time with youngsters and getting strokes, belly rubs and plenty of playtime as part of the bargain.
Play Leader at DBTH, Iqbal Lall, said: “A stay in hospital can be a worrying time for children, especially younger ones who may not fully understand where they are or why they are here and Magnus has been a very welcome distraction. Those children who don’t have pets at home get a unique opportunity to play with him one-on-one and those who do have their own pets are reminded of home which helps with their recovery.”
Magnus is a registered Pets as Therapy volunteer. Pets as Therapy are a charity which organises therapeutic visits to hospitals, nursing homes and schools. All animals registered with the charity must pass a behavioural test to make sure they are up for the job and Magnus passed his with flying colours. Since then, he has worked in a local nursing home and with children who have learning difficulties.
Louise Huby is proud mum to Magnus and accompanies him on his working visits to the children’s ward. She said: “I love doing this with Magnus, when you see a poorly child, or a child with learning difficulties, with him they just light up and come out of their shells and it’s so heart-warming to see.” Magnus will continue to visit the ward every Wednesday.