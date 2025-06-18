Flying the Your Hearts and Minds flag at Great North Run
Stephen Mitchell, a keen long-distance runner and no stranger to half marathons, will be joining thousands of other runners for the 13.1-mile race from Newcastle to South Shields.
Stephen said: “It is a great honour to take part in the Great North Run and support the Your Hearts and Minds charity. Running this race is one of my all-time life goals and I want to thank the charity for making it happen. I am hoping to finish the race in 2 hours which will be a personal best but anything under 1 hour 46 minutes will be fantastic.”
Stephen has started his is busy training schedule which involves running around 30 miles a week. He will be running the Great North Run with one of his friends who is supporting a suicide prevention charity www.thecalmzone.net
Your Hearts and Mind is a charity for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH). The charity helps to make a difference across all the communities supporting people living in Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.
If you would like to support Stephen in his fundraising challenge for Your Hearts and Mind, please visit his fundraising page at this link:
To know more please visit Your Hearts and Minds website.
*Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.