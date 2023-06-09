The vaccination is being offered to people considered most at risk, following advice from the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation, including over 75-years-old, those aged five and over with a reduced immune system, and older adult care home residents.

The NHS have been contacting eligible people to remind them that they can get the vaccine and where to get the jab locally, with the majority of appointments being delivered in communities by pharmacies and GPs.

Anthony Fitzgerald, NHS South Yorkshire Executive Place Director and Vaccination Programme Lead said: “We have been working across the whole of South Yorkshire to deliver the covid vaccine to those at highest risk from severe illness.

Last chance to get booster

“The last spring vaccination appointments will be offered on Friday June 30. This is also the last chance for those yet to have their first or second covid vaccine dose to come forward. After this, the NHS is moving to a targeted seasonal offer for those at increased risk.

“If you have been invited for your booster, please do come forward to ensure you and your loved ones stay protected.”

Anyone who believes they should be eligible for a vaccine but does not get invited can check online.

Alternatively, they can self-declare via the National Booking Service and then speak to a clinician on site.

Those invited should make sure their appointment takes place at least three months since their last dose.

Dr David Crichton, NHS South Yorkshire Chief Medical Officer and local GP said: “It is important to remember immunity from Covid vaccines declines over time.

"Unfortunately, the virus is still with us and affecting thousands of people across the UK every week.

"Vaccinations are still the best form of protection that we have and they are being offered to those as greatest risk to help them to maintain strong protection from becoming seriously ill or needing treatment in hospital.”