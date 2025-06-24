Fewer anxiety and depression talking therapy referrals made in Doncaster – as waits for treatment vary significantly across England

Fewer referrals for anxiety and depression talking therapies were made in Doncaster in April, new figures show.

Meanwhile, waiting times between referral and treatment varied significantly across the country.

NHS talking therapies, or psychological therapies, help treat people with depression or anxiety. They are approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, and do not require having been diagnosed with a mental health problem.

New NHS England figures show 875 referrals for talking therapies were received in the former NHS Doncaster CCG area in April – down from 960 a year earlier.

Of the 295 referrals finishing treatment in the area in April, 240 (81%) had accessed treatment within six weeks, and all had within 18 weeks.

NHS guidelines state all talking therapies should provide "timely access to treatment", and dictate 75% of patients should have a first appointment within six weeks of referral and 95% within 18 weeks of referral.

However, waits for the 133,908 referrals made across England in April varied significantly.

Only 11 NHS areas had all their referrals access treatment within six weeks, while 15 areas did not meet the 75% guideline.

Alexa Knight, director of England at the Mental Health Foundation, said: "When someone’s struggling with their mental health and reaches out for support, being met with a long wait for help can be devastating.

"Access to good quality, culturally appropriate therapy can make a huge difference in preventing someone's mental health from worsening.

"Making sure people are getting this support in a timely manner – no matter where they live – will be essential if the UK government want to make progress on reducing the rising numbers of people living with poor mental health."

The figures also show 46% of referrals finishing treatment in April in Doncaster showed reliable recovery, 64% reliable improvement and 6% reliable deterioration.

Across England, 48% showed reliable recovery, 69% reliable improvement and 6% reliable deterioration.

An NHS spokesperson said: "Severe anxiety and depression has a major impact on people’s lives and the NHS is here to provide a range of treatments, including our world leading NHS Talking Therapies Programme, which is providing evidence-based mental health support to more than a million people a year.

"If you or someone you know is struggling with anxiety, please don’t hesitate to self-refer to your local talking therapies service or contact your GP practice."