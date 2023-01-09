Jo's Cervical Cancer trust said the decline in uptake must be "reversed quickly" so progress in decreasing instances of cancer caused by HPV is not lost.

Girls in England are offered free HPV jabs at school during years 8 and 9, when they are aged between 12 and 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows 78.1 per cent of year 9 girls in Doncaster had both HPV jabs in the 2021-22 academic year.

Girls in England are offered free HPV jabs at school during years 8 and 9, when they are aged between 12 and 14

It means 412 of the 1,878 girls in the cohort were not fully vaccinated.

The jab rate was down from 80.8 per cent the year previous and below pre-pandemic levels in 2018-19 when uptake was at 87.8 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some girls were given the second shot in year 10 due to the impact of school closures the programme — 87.8 per cent of this cohort across Doncaster had both jabs.

The HPV vaccination protects against the human papilloma virus, which is responsible for most cervical cancer cases, as well as some other rarer cancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Dixon, Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust chief executive, said cases of cervical cancer have fallen 87% in vaccinated women, so progress cannot be lost.

"More education about the HPV vaccine, and how it can protect against cervical cancer, could help reduce vaccine hesitancy and tackle barriers to uptake," Ms Dixon added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said this is vital in areas with high levels of social deprivation or among children that have been excluded from school.

"The HPV vaccine - combined with cervical screening - gives us the opportunity to prevent many cases of cervical cancer and save many lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA said, "In recent years we have seen vaccine coverage fall due to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"Many young people who missed out on their vaccinations have already been caught up, but more needs to be done to ensure all those eligible are vaccinated."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Saliba added that children and young people who missed out on the vaccine should contact their school nurse, school immunisation team or GP to arrange getting the shots.

People are eligible for the jabs up until their 25th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad