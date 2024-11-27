Extra support on offer for cancer patients and loved ones
The Doncaster Macmillan Cancer Support NHS Service has teamed up with NHS Doncaster Talking Therapies and St John’s Counselling Service to offer mental health support for people waiting for test results or who are diagnosed with cancer, together with their family and friends.
All three services are run by local health trust Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).
Jo O’Marr, Doncaster Macmillan Cancer Support NHS Service Lead, said: "We recognise the distress of a cancer diagnosis and we are offering what we call an holistic or full needs assessment to help cancer patients, their families or friends to address any concerns that they may have.
“We want to make people aware of our expanded service and the support we can offer people at the time they need help, advice and support,” added Jo.
“It can be psychological support, a listening ear, information and assessment with claiming benefits or other finances and emotional support. We can refer people to NHS Talking Therapies and/or St John’s Counselling Service for mental health support, to help them cope with what can be or what is often devastating news.
"We can talk to patients, families and friends about a range of issues including cancer, treatment, side effects, travel insurance, working and living with cancer, we can offer support to employers too. We want people to know we are here for people to drop into see us, email or to give us a call.”
The RDASH team is based at Doncaster Royal Infirmary Outpatients Department (Monday to Friday) and anyone wanting to ask questions or to discuss support can simply drop in, call the team on 03000 214853 or email [email protected]
The team is also regularly out and about in Doncaster’s communities and in GP surgeries.
