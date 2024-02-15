Extra care scheme in Doncaster gets a good rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The report for the scheme, which is owned and operated by Housing 21, recognises the commitment from its employees to provide exceptional care and support to its residents.

The latest inspection highlighted how the Care Team supports residents’ independence as “people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible”, whilst also supporting best practice by completing the necessary training and following correct procedure.

Sign up Thank you for signing up!

This was reiterated in feedback from relatives of those who live at the scheme, with one stating: “They have (my relative’s) best interest at heart.”

Charles Court.

Janice Price, Housing and Care Manager at Charles Court, said: “We are pleased to have received an overall rating of ‘Good’ in our latest inspection; this is a great achievement and represents the Care Team’s hard work and dedication to providing the best quality care to our residents.”

Inspectors praised the scheme for its continuous improvement to its residents, stating: “The provider [Charles Court] regularly sent out questionnaires to people and their families. Responses were reviewed to identify actions needed to improve the service.”

One relative confirmed the approach, adding: "We have had a few questionnaires over the years.”

Charles Court provides independent living in one- and two-bedroom apartments with care and support on site for people over the age of 55. The scheme located in Doncaster has a range of shops and amenities within walking distance.