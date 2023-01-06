Embarrassing Bodies and This Morning GP Dr Dawn Harper will take part in the event with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The session, especially for Team DBTH colleagues, will focus on the menopause and how to cope with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best known for her presenting roles and sharing her expertise on a number of TV programmes, Dr Harper will be delivering the live session covering colleagues' burning questions about the menopause.

TV doctor Dawn Harper.

The session aims to be an interactive and informative discussion for all colleagues who may be experiencing the life stage, supporting a loved one or just curious to know more.