Eligible groups in Doncaster urged to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19.

South Yorkshire residents eligible for their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are being encouraged to book their appointments as the NHS rolls out additional protection for those most at risk ahead of winter.

Booking opened at 9am on Monday which means anyone eligible can now book their appointment via the NHS website, by downloading the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free if they can’t get online.

The vaccinations, which will be available from 3 October, provide vital protection to keep people from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital during busy winter months.

This year, based on the latest scientific evidence, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended adults aged 65 and over, residents in older adult care homes and those with underlying health conditions aged 6 months to 64 years will be eligible for flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Government has also decided that, as in previous years, the COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be offered to frontline health and social care staff, with staff in older adult care homes being offered the COVID-19 jab.

Eligible people will begin receiving invitations from the NHS to get their jabs, while GP practices and other local NHS services will also be contacting people to offer both vaccines. The flu vaccine can also be booked by searching online for a local pharmacy.

Flu season usually peaks in December and January, so starting adult vaccinations from October will ensure those most at risk are protected during the colder months when people gather indoors and viruses spread.

For the first time, the NHS is also offering vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common cause of coughs and colds which can be dangerous to older people and young children. The jab, introduced earlier this month, is available to those aged 75 to 79, and is being offered to pregnant women from 28 weeks, to protect their child.

It is hoped this year’s vaccination campaigns will help avoid a “tripledemic” of RSV, covid and flu colliding during an already busy time for frontline staff.

For those adults eligible for both flu and COVID-19 vaccines, the NHS will make them available at the same time, giving the option to get protection from both viruses in one visit. However, it is more effective for people to have the RSV vaccination on a different day from any flu or COVID-19 vaccinations.

Flu vaccinations for children started in September for the new school year, to help stop the virus spreading, and pregnant women have been able to get their jab from 1 September.

Dr David Crichton, Medical Director at NHS South Yorkshire said: “If you are eligible for any of these vaccines I would encourage you to book your appointment now as they can be life saving for the many people who are more vulnerable to getting a severe illness from respiratory viruses like flu and COVID-19.

“I understand that some people may think that COVID-19 isn’t as serious anymore but for more vulnerable people such as those aged 65 and over, residents in older adult care homes and anyone in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women, COVID-19 and flu can be very serious.

“If you had your flu jab last winter or your COVID-19 jab in the spring it is still important to top up your protection again this winter as viruses change and protection fades over time.”

The nasal flu vaccine is the most effective vaccine for children aged 2-17 years but if this is not suitable the GP or practice nurse may be able to offer a flu vaccine injection as an alternative.

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, those eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:

From 1 September:

· pregnant women

· all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2024

· primary school aged children (from Reception to Year 6)

· secondary school aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11)

· all children in clinical risk groups aged from 6 months to less than 18 years

From 3 October:

· those aged 65 years and over

· those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the Green Book)

· those in long-stay residential care homes

· carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

· close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

· frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by Those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants.

Those eligible for an autumn Covid booster are:

· residents in a care home for older adults

· all adults aged 65 years and over

· persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as defined in the Green Book, including pregnant women

· frontline health and social care workers and staff in care homes for older adults