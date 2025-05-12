Drivers warned of upcoming Doncaster Royal Infirmary road closure

Drivers are being warned of an upcoming road closure at Doncaster Royal Infirmary which will impact motorists while works are carried out.

From 16 May, there will be a road closure coming into effect along the back road between Gate 5 (Armthorpe Road) and Gate 6 (St Patrick's Road).

This will not affect patients accessing services - however, patients traveling via car will not be able to use this as a through road via this route.

Pedestrian access will remain open at all times.

A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “This road closure is due to essential works bringing an exciting new addition to the DRI site.

"A brand new Department of Critical Care (DCC), set to open in Autumn 2026, will provide a fantastic new clinical department for our most vulnerable patients.”

Drivers are being encouraged to use the park and ride service while the works are taking place.

The spokesperson added: “Why not use the Park and Ride?

"Shuttle buses run to and from the Doncaster Racecourse car park every ten minutes.

"Operating Mondays to Fridays (excluding Bank Holidays) between 5.50am and 10.00pm, it is free to park and free to travel, and helps to take the stress out of your journey.”

You can find out more about the Park and Ride service here: www.dbth.nhs.uk/patients-visitors/how-to-get-here

In recent years, there has been a clampdown on illegal parking outside the hospital on Armthorpe Road, with a number of drivers receiving fines after dumping vehicles on the central reservation.