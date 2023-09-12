Drive through blood test centre at Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium to close
The drive-through phlebotomy service, provided by NHS South Yorkshire Doncaster Place and delivered by colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals will cease operations as of 5pm on Friday 24 November.
Going forward, services will be delivered at Doncaster Royal Infirmary as well as in the community.
The inception of the service dates to the early months of 2020 and the unprecedented challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response for the need, at that time, for safe, minimal contact medical services, the temporary drive-thru phlebotomy service was introduced, allowing patients to have their blood samples collected without entering hospital premises and as an alternative to community appointments.
Hospital phlebotomy services will be consolidated within the Outpatients area of DRI – in addition to services at Bassetlaw and Montagu hospitals - whilst blood testing will continue to be delivered at GP practices.
The change is part of a larger strategic, operational, and budgetary decision, and signals a return, largely, to business as usual for the local NHS, following the pandemic.
Importantly, all GP practices in the borough have continued to provide blood test appointments throughout the pandemic for those patients who preferred, or otherwise needed to have this done closer to home.
Dr Nabeel Alsindi, Medical Director for South Yorkshire Integrated Care System, said: “After three very successful years, the temporary phlebotomy service at the Eco-Power Stadium will cease operations, as we return to pre-pandemic arrangements.
“From Monday 28 November, local people continue to have the option of having their bloods taken closer to home at their GP practice, or instead at the hospital. We will be communicating with all colleagues concerned to ensure this transition is as seamless as possible for our patients.”
In the coming weeks patients under the direct care of DBTH will receive correspondence from the Trust, highlighting alternative arrangements, while all individuals attending the drive-thru will also made aware of the change.
Patients are also reminded that if they have to come to hospital for blood tests, the Park and Ride is available, just off of Leger Way, which offers regular shuttles to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Any questions or concerns can be raised at https://syics.co.uk/contact-us