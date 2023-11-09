People in Doncaster with eating disorders were admitted to hospital dozens of times last year, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beat, a charity supporting those affected by eating disorders, said early access to treatment is crucial as many people with eating disorders seeking NHS treatment experience very long waiting times or are turned away.

NHS figures show there were about 80 finished hospital admissions with a primary or secondary diagnosis of an eating disorder for people living in Doncaster in the year to March 2023 – including 30 under 18-year-olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was roughly in line with the number of hospital admissions the year before, but an increase from 35 before the pandemic in 2019-20.

Dozens of hospital admissions for people with eating disorders in Doncaster.

The figures are rounded to the nearest five.

Across England, there were nearly 28,400 hospital admissions with a primary or secondary diagnosis of an eating disorder in the year to March 2023, down slightly from 29,000 the year before.

However, it marked a 35 per cent increase compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019-20 when there were 21,000 admissions.

Of the hospital admissions last year, 6,400 (23 per cent) were children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Quinn, Beat's director of external affairs, said: "It is very worrying that hospital admissions for people with an eating disorder continue to far exceed those seen before the pandemic, and that in the year to March 2023 the number was only slightly lower than the record level seen in the previous year."

He added: "Early access to evidence-based treatment in the community is crucial to prevent the need for more intensive and costly treatment in hospital.

"Unfortunately, many people with eating disorders that seek NHS treatment are experiencing very long waiting times, or in some cases are being turned away."

The data also shows provisional figures for the current year, with 11,750 hospital admissions recorded between April and August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far in Doncaster, there have been some 25 admissions for eating disorders in 2023-24.

Mr Quinn said healthcare staff are doing all they can to help as many people as possible, but the Government is "failing to give these services the support they need".

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We’re improving eating disorder and mental health services, investing almost £1 billion in community mental health care for adults with severe mental illness - including eating disorders - by 2024.