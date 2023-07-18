Anne Clarkson, aged 54, of Norton, who has lung cancer, supported the Wonkey Donkey Visitor Centre, near Pontefract, which is also a sanctuary, from the day it opened.

Anne, together with husband Michael, have fund-raised for the sanctuary for years.

Jenny Howarth, of the sanctuary, said: “Anne and husband Michael have raised so much money for our donkeys, including for feed. They fully support everything that we do. They have always been our number 1 supporters for which we are very grateful.

Pictured from the left are Jenny Howarth, of the donkey sanctuary and Angela Wild, physio at the hospice, with donkeys Toby and Millie

“When we found out that Anne had been brought into St John’s Hospice for care we wanted to visit and brought along Toby and Millie to say hello,” added Jenny.

Anne, who loved the visit, said: “I had to take a double take. Suddenly there were two donkeys in the garden and three people who I knew. It’s been wonderful.”

Michael added: “I didn’t know that this was going to happen. Anne loves the donkeys and so this has been really special for her.”

The visit was organised by hospice physio Angela Wild, and the donkeys also went on to visit all of the patients who came out, some in beds, into the garden.

Staff at St John’s Hospice, which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), always try their best to make patients’ wishes come true.