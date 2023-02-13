Nitrous oxide is used as pain relief during medical procedures and can be legally bought for use in catering devices. But large numbers of the small silver nitrous oxide cannisters – also known as Nos - continue to be discarded after being used as a mind-altering drug.

Worryingly, increasing numbers of bigger, industrial size units are starting to appear across Doncaster, suggesting that some people could be inhaling dangerous levels of the gas.

Anyone overdosing on nitrous oxide risks falling unconscious or suffocating from a lack of oxygen, and some people have died as a result.

Councillor Ball with the campaign message

The new campaign, which features on posters and social media, targets young people aged 16-24 – who are believed to be the biggest users of the psychoactive substance. It encourages anyone using NOs to seek help from the NHS’s Zone 5-19 young people’s health and wellbeing service or Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services.

Melanie Walton, who heads Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s Zone 5-19 team, said: “Inhaling laughing gas recreationally is no joke. I urge young people to think about the risks, and parents to learn the symptoms of solvent abuse.

They can appear a lot like alcohol abuse, including: Slurred speech; Dilated pupils; Euphoria and excitement; Difficulty with coordination; Feeling drowsy, dizzy or light-headed; Feeling nauseated and not interested in eating; ‘Drunken’, withdrawn, irritable or inattentive behaviour; Hallucinations and/or delusions.

“Other physical signs might include a chemical smell, runny nose, watery eyes, irritation of the throat and rashes or spots around the nose and mouth,” added Naomi. “However, none of these signs are definitive – they may be caused by other behaviours or illnesses. The best way to find out if someone has taken them, is to talk with them and listen to what they have to say.

“It’s important to stay calm and open-minded when you talk to your child about drugs,” she added.

Councillor Nigel Ball said: “We know that our young people are some of the most likely to use nitrous oxide, and it is important that parents and carers know about the accessible support in Doncaster. There is always help available from Doncaster’s expert staff at Project 5-19 or Aspire. Remember, if yourself, or a friend or family member becomes unwell please call 999 immediately.”

Superintendent Lydia Lynskey, from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit, said: “As a psychoactive drug, nitrous oxide is controlled under the Psychoactive Substances Act, meaning its possession is not an offence but supply is. The use of nitrous oxide can cause significant impairment and users should be under no illusion that it is safe to drive following consumption. Effects on the nervous system, including drowsiness, dizziness and confusion, mean that significant impairment can be caused and offences under the Road Traffic Act are likely to be committed.”

For more information, please visit www.talktofrank.com or contact Zone 5-19 by calling 03000 213032, or Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services on 03000 213900.

For information on reporting nitrous oxide canisters, call 01302 736000 or visit: www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/environmental/street-cleaning