Doncaster's Lakeside Village makes donation to mental health charity Mind
Visitors to see Santa at Lakeside Village helped to raise a whopping £4,918 for mental health charity, Doncaster Mind.
The donations from the Santa visits were added to money raised throughout the year for the charity as Lakeside’s charity of the year.
Di Mellis, centre manager, said: “We are thrilled to be rounding off our year of support for Doncaster Mind with this donation.
“Throughout the year we’ve had collecting tins in stores and welcomed Doncaster Mind to the centre to help to raise awareness of the charity and the support they offer.”
Doncaster Mind offers a wide range of services to people aged 16 upwards, experiencing mental health difficulties. These include personal development courses, peer support activities, befriending, mentoring, art therapy, counselling and support for those who have been bereaved by suicide.
Di added: "We have been proud to support the vital work that Doncaster Mind do in our community, and we know that now more than ever, people are needing extra support.”