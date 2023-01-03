Doncaster's Lakeside Village makes donation to mental health charity Mind

The donations from the Santa visits were added to money raised throughout the year for the charity as Lakeside’s charity of the year.

Di Mellis, centre manager, said: “We are thrilled to be rounding off our year of support for Doncaster Mind with this donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout the year we’ve had collecting tins in stores and welcomed Doncaster Mind to the centre to help to raise awareness of the charity and the support they offer.”

Santa helped raise thousands for Doncaster Mind

Doncaster Mind offers a wide range of services to people aged 16 upwards, experiencing mental health difficulties. These include personal development courses, peer support activities, befriending, mentoring, art therapy, counselling and support for those who have been bereaved by suicide.