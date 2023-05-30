Doncaster’s Labour MPs write to government following failed hospital bid

Doncaster Central and Doncaster North MPs Dame Rosie Winterton and Ed Miliband penned a joint letter to the government’s Health and Social Care Secretary following the decision.

They asked for clarification on how the city can continue to aim for a new hospital, and how the existing Doncaster Royal Infirmary can deal with its significant backlog.

The letter reads: “On behalf of the people of Doncaster, we write to express our deep disappointment that Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals has been unsuccessful in their bid to secure funds for a new hospital for the people of Doncaster. This is another blow for Doncaster on the back of the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary

“Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) faces one of the largest maintenance backlogs in the NHS which amounts to £118 million, with around 600 outstanding maintenance jobs of work.

“The hospital’s infrastructure, much of which is almost a century old, is in dire need of attention, and despite the best efforts of our NHS colleagues, this critical situation remains unresolved and the site has a number of critical infrastructure risks.

“The hospital, which was largely built in the 1930s, 1960s and 1980s, has faced numerous challenges due to its aging infrastructure. In recent years, DRI has experienced a range of serious and critical incidents that underscore the urgent need for an upgrade, development and renewal. These incidents included a devastating flood and subsequent fire that caused significant disruption, necessitating the movement of children, newborns and labouring mothers, and incurred a further cost of more than £20 million – services which are only just now reopening their doors as a result.

“In addition to this, the team at the Trust have regular challenges in ensuring colleagues can deliver safe, high quality care for patients. Examples would be raw sewage ingress, leaks when it rains and intermittent power outages which amongst other things threaten the provision of surgical and diagnostic procedures. In many parts of the building the electrical and mechanical structure is more than 50 years old, this is simply not good enough.

“The resilience and dedication of our NHS staff has enabled them to cope in these trying circumstances. However, we should not have to rely on their ability to mend and make do – it is only a matter of time before patient safety is compromised and the impact is felt more widely than Doncaster.

“At a recent Risk Summit by NHS England, the situation at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and the risks it poses were described as unpredictable. As we are no further forward in resolving this problem or levelling up our city’s health provisions.

“It is true that the organisation has received additional funding for certain developments, and is currently undertaking an improvement scheme to support the recovery from the pandemic and this is welcomed. You specifically mentioned in the house yesterday the Bassetlaw Emergency Care Village Scheme within Bassetlaw Hospital’s which we understand is an essential scheme to allow the trust to respond to pressure on this site. However, as an Emergency Department scheme it is unlikely to be of real benefit to our constituents since to use these services would incur a 34-mile roundtrip for the people of Doncaster. This is not and will never be an adequate replacement for the work needed at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“Since the development of Doncaster Royal Infirmary, the city has grown significantly, as had the pressures placed upon the NHS. This site now cares for more than half a million local people each and every year, and yet has to do so with facilities which were developed to service the needs of the 1930s and pre-war generation. It is absolutely clear that as a city we need a hospital fit for the 21st century now.