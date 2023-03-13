Doncaster's Hospital Trust makes significant improvements in recent survey findings

The survey, which was conducted in late 2022, was responded to by over 4,000 employees at DBTH – over 65 per cent of its total workforce. Comparatively, the national average for hospital trusts was just 44 per cent.

The survey is designed to assess the experiences of NHS employees to give an indication of how they feel about working at their organisations and how they would feel if someone they knew were to need treatment there.

DBTH’s results reveal that the Trust has achieved significant improvements in many of the NHS People Promise themes, including staff engagement, health and wellbeing, inclusivity and patient safety.

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

So much so, that when compared with last year’s findings, 81 per cent of the questions were more positively responded to in this survey. Overall, DBTH scored better than the national average for hospital trusts in 60 per cent of the questions.

According to the survey, 90 per cent of colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals felt that they were trusted to carry out their jobs.

Furthermore, the survey results also revealed that 67% of colleagues felt their line manager took a positive interest in their health and wellbeing.

This is a testament to the Trust’s commitment to providing a positive work environment, investing in an extensive Health and Wellbeing offer for its employees.

DBTH offers multiple levels of support for physical and mental wellbeing to ensure that employees are equipped to look after themselves as well as their patients.

Commenting on the results, Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are pleased with the encouraging position shown by the results of the NHS Staff Survey and the significant improvements seen in the responses year-on-year.

"Our people are the backbone of our organisation and are integral to our success and the delivery of high-quality patient care – ensuring they are happy in their work is absolutely key to our goal of being the safest Trust in England, outstanding in all that we do.”

The NHS Staff Survey is an important tool for assessing the quality of care and the work environment within NHS trusts. It provides valuable feedback to help NHS organisations identify areas in which improvements could be made.

Zoe continued: “Whilst these are undoubtedly the best results we’ve ever seen here at DBTH, we do recognise that improvement is a constant journey and are keen to strive for further improvements.

"It is our intention to ensure we have a year-round cycle of engagement with colleagues, using what they tell us to make improvements across the organisation by working together.

