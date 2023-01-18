Doncaster women take part in three "wild swims" to raise money for mental health charity Mind

Seven Doncaster women took part in three "wild swims" to raise money for mental health charity Mind this month.

On January 15 they safely participated in the three open water events on the same day in Sheffield.

At the coldest swim the water temperature was just 4.1 degrees, officially classified as Baltic.

All the group know of family members and friends who have been affected by mental health.

One group member Donna Thompson lost her dad, Ken Parkes to suicide in 1999.

She said: “Mental health is a silent killer and we are seeing an increase in the mental health crisis. We all wanted to do something to help this amazing charity.

“If any readers can help with our fundraising we would be so grateful for any support, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/Mentalhealthswim2023

“Thank you to everyone who has donated and to SYNETIQ and inSIGNia for their help.”

The women who took part are Natalie Buckley, Sally Weston, Marie Clare Churchman, Samantha Tomlinson, Steph Derbyshire, Helen Elstub and Donna Thompson.

