Doncaster woman launches business to enrich the lives of people with dementia and other age-related frailties

The aim of the business is in the hope that it will relieve pressure on family carers and help people stay in their own homes as long as they want to.

Jessica Akery, based in Fishlake, qualified as a nurse in 2013 having previously spent most of her life working in care settings.

She told the Free Press: “I am a qualified, registered nurse who has a real passion for supporting older people to live with independence, dignity and enjoyment.

Jessica Akery.

"I have always believed that just because a person gets older, their worth and importance in the world doesn't lessen.

"I have always felt that as a society and in the care industry, older people's preferences and choices are often ignored and this stood out to me a an injustice.

"I have also watched friends and family members coping with caring responsibilities and really struggling to achieve a balance between the individual's need and their own needs and wellbeing.

“To this end I have launched 'A Safe Pair of Hands' to provide support, mainly to older people that may be struggling with dementia or age-related frailty but also to their family and carers.”

She continued: “The support I can offer is holistic and person-centred, so this maybe supporting an older person to access the community and enjoy activities that they enjoy, helping an older person to manage their household so supporting them to go shopping, it may also be nipping in for an hour to have a cuppa and a chat with them and to make sure that they are safe and comfortable whilst their family are at work.

“This is a completely different service to carers that come in and support with personal care, my service helps our clients to live an enriched life.”

For anyone that would like more information about A Safe Pair of Hands please visit Jessica’s Facebook page – A Safe Pair of Hands: Companionship Care and Elderly Support Services https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556736573382