Doncaster will mark the Covid Day of Reflection on Sunday to commemorate the lives lost and the lives changed
As part of the commemoration, te City of Doncaster Council will be offering its residents the opportunity to collect a free tree which they can plant in memory of loved ones or in recognition of the region’s key workers.
You can either collect a tree whip (average size 60-90cm, 1-2 yrs old) to plant at home, or if you do not have space, plant one at site.
The giveaway and planting event will happen on Sunday 9 March between 10am-2pm at the Covid Memorial Wood, Sandall Beat Road, DN2 6JP.
Any questions, please e-mail [email protected]
The commemoration will also continue into the evening with the lighting up of the Mansion House.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.