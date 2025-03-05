Doncaster will mark the Covid Day of Reflection on Sunday to commemorate the lives lost and the lives changed

Doncaster will mark the Covid Day of Reflection on Sunday (9 March) to commemorate the lives lost and the lives changed as a result of the Covid pandemic and also in appreciation of the tremendous efforts of our key workers.

As part of the commemoration, te City of Doncaster Council will be offering its residents the opportunity to collect a free tree which they can plant in memory of loved ones or in recognition of the region’s key workers.

You can either collect a tree whip (average size 60-90cm, 1-2 yrs old) to plant at home, or if you do not have space, plant one at site.

The giveaway and planting event will happen on Sunday 9 March between 10am-2pm at the Covid Memorial Wood, Sandall Beat Road, DN2 6JP.

The commemoration will also continue into the evening with the lighting up of the Mansion House.