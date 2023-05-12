News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster volunteer chaplain tackling the 26 mile Macmillan Mighty Hike

A volunteer chaplain at a Yorkshire health trust is going to put his best foot forward and trek 26 miles for charity.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Bob Lawson, aged 71, who volunteers at the hospital sites run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), is going to tackle the gruelling Macmillan Mighty Hike on July 1, together with his wife Pat, a retired GP.

Bob, who volunteers in Doncaster but lives in Ackworth, said: “I’ll be walking from Malham to Grassington and back with a few hills in between.

“We chose to do this fundraising for Macmillan because we have lost a number of friends through cancer in the last 18 months,” added Bob. “So this hike is in their memory.”

Bob Lawson, who is tackling the 26 mile Macmillan Mighty Hike later this yearBob Lawson, who is tackling the 26 mile Macmillan Mighty Hike later this year
So far Bob and Pat have raised in the region of £1800 but are hoping to break through the £2,000 barrier.

Want to help them? Simply visit their fundraising site https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robert-lawson10

Related topics:YorkshireDoncasterAckworth