Jason Roddam, a Trainee Nursing Associate at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), will take part in a White Collar Boxing match at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday 8 July to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The match was originally planned to take place in March 2020 but was postponed due to Covid and has finally been reorganised to take place.

Jason first signed up to White Collar Boxing when his grandma, who had raised him from a very young age was diagnosed with lung cancer back in November 2019. She sadly passed away in February 2020.

Jason Roddam

Jason said: “This is a very personal cause but I know it will affect a lot of people.

"I want to raise money for the charity as I hope that it can help to reduce the number of people going through the same sorrow and heartbreak myself and my family has felt during this time.

"My colleagues have been extremely supportive and so has my wife, I don’t think I could have got this far without all of their support. When my grandma died I wanted to give up but knowing that the money I raise could help just one person is worth it and it has kept me going. I would like to thank The Library Bar in Doncaster for sponsoring me.”

To support Jason in his fundraising efforts, you can make a donation to Cancer Research UK by following the JustGiving link below: