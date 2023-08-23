Doncaster teenager takes on Tough Mudder challenge for St John's Hospice

Fourteen-year-old Alfie was spurred on to complete 33 obstacles around the 10.5 mile long course with his mum Donna, to raise some extra money for the hospice after seeing the efforts of his peers during the tuck shop fundraiser held at XP East school in memory of a teachers fiancée.

Alfie’s former teacher Mr Burke sadly lost his young fiancée Melissa Mountford early this year, Melissa spent her final weeks being cared for by the hospice, and upon hearing what the hospice do for people, it ignited a flame inside many people to raise money.

Donna Nelson, Alfie’s mum said: “Alfie is 14 now and at XP East, but before this he went to Richmond Hill Primary in Sprotbrough where Mr Burke’s mum works, so Alfie was really touched by Melissa’s story and felt he needed to help raise money as the cause was close to his heart.

Alfie (middle) is pictured with his mum Donna (right) and Lindsay Richards (left) from the hospice.

“Alfie and I had already decided to do the Tough Mudder challenge, but he said he wanted to use the opportunity to try and continue to raise money in Melissa’s memory. Alfie looked to be the youngest on the course and I couldn’t be prouder of him for what he’s done and for raising over £730.”

Hospice fundraiser, Lindsey Richards said: “Alfie, you are amazing. You did so well completing the tough mudder and we’re so thankful that you chose to support us.”