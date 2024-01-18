Doncaster teen cancer survivor's dream come true with an unforgettable day behind the scenes at the Royal Opera House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But when the bubbly teen from Doncaster was diagnosed with B Cell Lymphoma just weeks before her 17th birthday, dance studios and ballet shoes were swapped for mundane hospital rooms and gruelling treatment.

But through Make-A-Wish UK, Izzy, was able to experience the world of dance in a new way. Her wish to see the Royal Ballet in rehearsal at the Royal Opera House in London not only gave her a glimpse into the beauty of ballet, but also opened her eyes to the many different career paths available in the dance industry, something she missed out on whilst undergoing treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Treatment put a pause on that part of her life,” said mum Karen as she spoke about the impact chemotherapy had on Izzy’s life-long dream of being a dancer.

Edward Watson, Mariko Sasaki, brother, Izzy, mum, Joseph Sissens, dad.

"Dance is her thing," said Izzy's mum, Karen. "She's been doing it since she was five. It's what she wants to do with her life."

Izzy's diagnosis and treatment meant that she had to miss out on many of the normal teenage experiences. She couldn't go out with friends or attend school like her peers. But dance was her one constant, and she continued to go to the studio even when she was feeling her worst.

"Dance for me is freedom," Izzy explained. "Through treatment, it helped me keep a sense of normality. It gave me somewhere to go that was normal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Izzy's wish to see the Royal Ballet in rehearsal was more than just a chance to watch a ballet performance. It was an opportunity to learn about the different jobs that are involved in putting on a production,

Watching rehearsal.

from the costume designers to the stagehands.

"It was amazing to be able to see how much work goes into putting a production on stage and seeing everything that goes into it," Izzy said. "The amount of people that help bring a production together

is amazing."

Upon arrival, Izzy and her family were welcomed in through the stage door of the Royal Opera House and into the ballet rehearsal rooms to see a unique behind-the-scenes view of the show they’d see that night – The Nutcracker. Then, the family sat and watched as Royal Ballet dancers Daichi Ikarashi and Viola Pantuso rehearsed for their parts as Clara and the Nephew, then watched Joseph Sissens and Mariko Sasaki rehearsing the Sugar Plum Fairy and Prince.

After the rehearsal, Izzy had the chance to meet some of the dancers, including Principal dancers Sarah Lamb and Ryoichi Hirano. She was also given a goody bag that included a signed program from the evening's show and a pair of signed pointe shoes from Lamb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Izzy's mum, the best part of the day was simply seeing her daughter's smile. "I could've cried at that point," Karen said. "It was such a special moment."

Izzy is now in remission and is applying to dance schools. She is determined to pursue her dream of a career in dance, and her experience at the Royal Opera House has given her even more hope for the future.

"Sometimes it feels like you've missed out on a lot," Izzy said.

“I’m so thankful that people have donated to make wishes like mine possible. Being in the seats we were in watching them rehearse is something we wouldn't be able to do if people hadn't donated- Thank you so much!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth Elliot, the Wishgranter at Make-A-Wish UK, who helped plan the wish for Izzy said: “There are over 63,000 children just like Izzy across the UK living with a critical condition. For these children and their families, it can be a dark and scary place filled with treatment plans, isolation, sleepless nights and constant worry about their future. These children face challenges that you and I can only imagine.

“We’re always on the lookout for new ways that we can grant the wishes of all the children who come to us. By donating skills, services and gifts like this tour to our Gift in Kind programme, companies and individuals can help us fill more wishes and create life-changing experiences for children facing critical illness.”