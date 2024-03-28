Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Great British Care Awards are a celebration of excellence across the care sector. The awards are pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field.

Sharon Taylor, a support worker at Creative Support, won the Regional ‘Care Newcomer’ award at the Great British Care Awards’ Yorkshire and Humberside regional final. She has now been acknowledged nationally at the final of the Great British Care Awards held in Birmingham.

Sharon joined Creative Support in July 2022 from a non-care background which includes acting. She was nominated for the award following compliments received from G*, a person she supports, who said: “I’ve been inspired by Sharon who has broken tasks down into smaller pieces so that I can always achieve what I want to. Sharon has taken time to understand me and helped me to achieve more than I thought possible.”

Sharon and Hannah.

The Great British Care Awards said: “Congratulations, Sharon! Your unmistakable passion and enthusiasm for your role and the clients you support shine brightly. Your positive energy is truly uplifting and inspiring. Keep up the fantastic work—it’s a pleasure to witness your dedication and positivity in action!”

Sharon said: “I am over the moon that I was highly commended. It was an honour just to be put through for the award, I feel very blessed.”

Anna Lunts, CEO of Creative Support, said:

“We are so proud of Sharon for being highly commended at the prestigious Great British Care Awards. It is a fantastic achievement and so well-deserved.”