The link up between the pair will support students in their learning, focus on their health and fitness and bring wellbeing opportunities to DCLT Choose Fitness members.

Both organisations will work together on the partnership that includes Choose Fitness Membership for UCDon students and various vocational qualifications, including lifeguard training, swim teacher, fitness instructor and exercise referral.

DCLT has a real focus on health and wellbeing and part of the partnership agreement see Choose Fitness members receiving free treatments and fitness testing, supporting UCDon students as they advance in their qualifications.

Students Kian Ward and Ellie Herriot.

Chris Wright, head of health and leisure at DCLT said: “We are extremely proud to have formed this partnership with UCDon that will benefit students and DCLT members over the next 12 months.

“Students who take up Choose Fitness Membership with DCLT will get use of all Choose Fitness venues and support at The Fitness Village, The Dome, with practical learning sessions.

“We’ll also be running a series of free training courses that will enable the students to take up employment opportunities with DCLT, which will support their progression into employment within the health and wellbeing industry.

“We are also providing space for the students from UCDon’s High Performance Centre to deliver free sports treatments and testing, such as Sports Massage, VO2 max testing, blood lactate testing, Health MOTs and Normatec Compression, free to Choose Fitness members.

“We believe this is to be a groundbreaking partnership and service within the City of Doncaster.”

The partnership will also see the students deliver workshops throughout the year on health and wellbeing topics for Choose Fitness members.

Josh Wroot, Programme leader Sport science and coaching at UCDon said: “It’s a very exciting deal that will see two of Doncaster’s largest institutions working hand in hand, this partnership will also provide our Sports Science degree students with amazing hands on experience and employability skills that are invaluable and will help them stand out from other graduates.”