Doncaster staff who have notched up 1,810 YEARS NHS service between them are awarded

Ninety staff who have notched up 1,810 years between them working for the NHS have received their long service awards.

The staff, who all work for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) were invited to receive their awards from Kathryn Singh, RDaSH Chief Executive and Lawson Pater, RDaSH Chairman, at an event at St Catherine’s House, Flourish Enterprises, Balby, Doncaster.

Pictured are some of the staff who received their long service awards at St Catherines House, Balby.

Thirty-six staff have received awards for 20 years’ service, a further 27 received awards for 30 years’ service, and seven staff received awards for 40 years’ service in the NHS.

Kathryn said: “It’s a privilege to be able to present our staff with these long service awards and to be able to say ‘thank you’ for their commitment to delivering an excellent service that benefits our patients.”