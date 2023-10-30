School breakfast clubs in Doncaster could get their hands on a £1,000 cash windfall to help support their vital work.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kellogg’s is offering schools across the UK grants to invest in any aspect of their breakfast clubs - including equipment, food and learning materials.

This comes as 24 per cent of parents from Yorkshire and Humberside admit their children don’t always have breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study also found 75 per cent of those in Yorkshire and Humberside who’ve struggled to keep their household fed have yet to rely on the help of others or utilise any schemes like breakfast clubs.

Kellogg’s is offering schools across the UK grants to invest in any aspect of their breakfast clubs - including equipment, food and learning materials.

Of those who have sent their children to breakfast clubs, 17 per cent do so every school day, 17 per cent three to four days a week, and 31 per cent one to two times.

With 45 per cent revealing their littles ones are attending them more often now than they were 12 months ago.

Further underlining the importance of these schemes, 63 per cent said their breakfast club closing would result in them having to work less or stop altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oakwell Rise Primary Academy in Barnsley was one of the latest schools to receive a grant from Kellogg’s this year, in its annual Breakfast Club Awards. The school was able to spend the money on improving the community den area that will provide a safe space for adults to receive food vouchers and support children with anxiety.

Heather Murphy, Kellogg’s breakfast club manager, said: “We are proud to have supported thousands of breakfast clubs up and down the country for 25 years.

“They contribute vastly to improving children’s school attendance and attainment, as well as alleviating hunger in some cases.

“It’s not just the children that benefit – it’s a lifeline for parents too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kellogg’s is this year celebrating 25 years of supporting breakfast clubs. In that time, the scheme has helped 5,000 schools to support 500,000 children, with donations totalling £5 million.