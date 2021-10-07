Doncaster Royal Infirmary spends more than £12million on 'cutting edge' surgical theatre, wards and repairs

Work currently taking place at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Work is now underway on the development of a new ward and surgical theatre at DRI alongside ‘extensive repair works’ within the site’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital – first built as an extension in the 1960s.

In late April, a significant water leak occurred on the east wing of the building, damaging electrical infrastructure and forcing the relocation of some paediatric and maternity services.

Ever since, extensive repair works have been underway which are not expected to be completed for some time, hospital bosses have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renovation work at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

The repairs and developments come as hospital bosses and politicians from both Labour and the Conservatives lobby central government for a new state-of-the-are hospital on the town’s waterfront.

In a comprehensive report, it was revealed that the trust which runs DRI spends five per cent of their annual budget on maintenance alone and the repairs backlog as of February 2021 stands at £60 million.

As part of a £12.4 million investment, a number of wards are now being developed at the rear of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, alongside significant enabling works, which, once complete, will house surgical theatres, a related plant room, as well as two-storey paediatric inpatient services.

Works are now underway, with an expected handover date of December 8, with services expected to transition into these new areas in the days that follow.

A new 'cutting edge' surgical suite at DRI

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, director of estates and facilities, said: “We are thrilled that work is now ongoing to create this high quality ward and theatre block at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“Since the water leak occurred earlier this year, we have had to make space within the hospital for some of our displaced services, such as paediatrics, which, given the activity driven by Covid-19, has made things challenging.

“With this new block we will be able to transition services back within the footprint of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, co-locating expertise once again, ensuring we have the relevant specialities and their staff all in one place.

“Whilst these new wards are in use, works will intensify on the east side of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, both to repair the damage caused by the leak, as well as bring them up to modern specifications.

“Unfortunately, as our estate was largely constructed in the 1930s and 1960s, it means each year we spend a large sum on our extensive maintenance backlog as well as diverting much of our time and attention to patching up and fixing issues, rather than redeveloping our sites.”

*