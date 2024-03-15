Doncaster Royal Infirmary seeks A&E visitors after measles case is confirmed
Hospital bosses want to identify visitors to the department on 24 and 26 February as a precautionary measure.
Measles is a highly-contagious disease spread easily by coughs and sneezes.
Director of infection and control Dr Ken Agwuh said while people did not need to take immediate action he wanted to remind them of the symptoms.
"We want to reassure the public that this is a precautionary measure and individuals who attended do not need to take any action at this time," Dr Agwuh said.
He said anyone who suspected they had measles should not visit A&E - unless they or their child were seriously unwell - and instead contact their GP.
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said all affected patients had been sent a letter.