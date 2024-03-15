Doncaster Royal Infirmary seeks A&E visitors after measles case is confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hospital bosses want to identify visitors to the department on 24 and 26 February as a precautionary measure.

Measles is a highly-contagious disease spread easily by coughs and sneezes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of infection and control Dr Ken Agwuh said while people did not need to take immediate action he wanted to remind them of the symptoms.

Doctors at DRI are trying to trace patients after a case of measles at the hospital.

"We want to reassure the public that this is a precautionary measure and individuals who attended do not need to take any action at this time," Dr Agwuh said.

He said anyone who suspected they had measles should not visit A&E - unless they or their child were seriously unwell - and instead contact their GP.