Doncaster Rovers have got behind the NHS’ flu vaccination campaign – making themselves top of the division when it comes to having the flu jab.

Besides the football club, Club Doncaster Foundation, which works with the community, also saw many of it’s staff having the vaccination on Saturday.

And the team’s mascot Donny Dog found himself netting a vaccine – to stop him feeling ‘wuff’ and to avoid catching the flu.

Nurses from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDASH) headed to Eco-Power Stadium after the last home game.

Donnie Dog is pictured with Sam Butcher, Care Group Nurse Director at RDaSH.

Gavin Baldwin, Chief Executive of Doncaster Rovers said: “We are delighted to support this important campaign and we are working through our Foundation to increase awareness of how easy it is to protect yourself and your family members during the winter.”

Steve Forsyth, Chief Nurse at RDaSH, added: “Having the flu vaccination is something we can all do to protect ourselves and everyone around us from a very serious virus.”

Doncaster residents can get the free NHS flu vaccine if they:

Are aged 65 or over (including those who will be 65 by 31 March 2025).

Have certain long-term health conditions.

Are pregnant.

Live in a care home.

Are the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer's allowance.

Live with someone who has a weakened immune system.

Frontline health and social care workers can also get a flu vaccine through their employer.

If you qualify for a free flu vaccination get in touch with your GP as soon as possible. A simple vaccine can save lives.