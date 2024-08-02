Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of football club staff who have raised more than £500,000 for Prostate Cancer UK through the UK’s biggest grassroots football fundraising challenge were given a unique insight into the research their support is funding at a Nottingham prostate cancer research laboratory.

The Prostate United group were given a tour of the Biodiscovery Institute at the University of Nottingham on Wednesday (July 31st) by Professor Nigel Mongan and his team, who are leading research into potential new drugs that could be used to help men with prostate cancer to live longer, healthier lives.

Prostate United is a yearly fundraising challenge that invites football club stuff and fans to run, walk or cycle a distance every October. Since it began in 2018, the challenge has seen more than 300 staff from 60 professional and Non-League football clubs raise over £500,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

Challenge founders Stephen Gilpin and Ross Burbeary were among those visiting the Biodiscovery Institute, with the tour holding added significance for Gilpin, who sadly lost his grandad, Norman, to prostate cancer in 2012. Norman was the inspiration for Gilpin kick-starting his fundraising six years ago whist working at Rotherham United.

He said: “Seeing the impact that Prostate United has had first-hand at the Biodiscovery Institute really drove home the importance of what we’ve achieved over the years; everyone who has taken part is making a real difference for men and their families affected by prostate cancer.

“Prostate United has become so much more than just a charity challenge; it has become a community. We’re delighted to have reached £500,000 – but we want to go even bigger in 2024.

“We’re really trying to bring football - from grassroots level up to the Premier League - together, all with one aim of raising as much money as we can for the amazing Prostate Cancer UK. I want to see more clubs and fans than ever before joining us and helping us reach that incredible target of £1 million.”

Gilpin, of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burbeary of Huddersfield Town, were joined in Nottingham by Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann, who led his Rovers side to the top of the Prostate United fundraising table in 2023, having raised an impressive £18,000. McCann and his long-serving assistant, Cliff Byrne, have also completed the challenge at Hull City and Peterborough United.

McCann said: “As a club we were hugely proud to claim the title of the top fundraisers for last year’s Prostate United challenge. It’s a fantastic initiative that has really united the football community for a great cause, and we hope that even more clubs and fans back it this year.

“Visiting the lab to find out what the money we’ve helped to raise over the years is going towards was a unique experience. Prostate cancer is still affecting too many men – one in eight men will be diagnosed - so it’s important that we all continue to support Prostate Cancer UK and the excellent research they fund.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to October, and we’re going to go even bigger than last year by taking on 10km a day. It’ll be tough and I’m sure the legs will be aching come November, but we’re all proud to be supporting Prostate Cancer UK.”

Dr Matthew Hobbs, Director of Research at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the fantastic fundraising Prostate United has achieved since the challenge began in 2018.

“Showing Stephen, Ross, Grant and the team the real-world impact their support is giving to men with prostate cancer drives home why challenges like Prostate United are so important to our work at Prostate Cancer UK. Everyone involved in the challenge has created something special within their clubs and local communities, and as a charity we’re excited to see how it continues to grow in 2024.

“One man dies from prostate cancer every 45 minutes, but thanks to the generosity of everyone involved in Prostate United and all of our incredible supporters, we’re able to invest into research into saving men’s lives and improving the lives of men with the disease.”

Sign up for Prostate United 2024 at prostateunited.prostatecanceruk.org.