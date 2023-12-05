The Rotary Club of Doncaster have raised more than £5,000 to support the lifesaving missions of the Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA) as the charity celebrates 10 years of vital service.

The rotary club have been dedicated in supporting the children’s charity since 2020 and the group is made up of ‘People of Action’, usually business or retired business professionals wanting to make a difference by sharing professional skills, expertise and knowledge to make a difference – over the past three years they have helped to support the charity’s lifesaving missions for critically ill babies and children across the UK.

On 28 October 2023 the group held a Music at the Minster event, with the band The Revolvers entertaining throughout the night with well-known golden oldies from the 60's.

“The Rotary Club of Doncaster has supported TCAA over the last few years, and we are very proud and honoured to support a lifesaving children’s charity. During the last three years we have raised over £5,000 to help keep its iconic green helicopters flying vital transfer missions across the UK,” said Karen Goffin on behalf of the Rotary Club of Doncaster.

Handing over the proceeds to the Children's Air Ambulance.

“We would like to thank everyone involved in the Rotary Club of Doncaster and without their help and hard work we wouldn’t have been able to raise vital funds and save more little lives,” she added.

The Children’s Air Ambulance is changing the face of paediatric and neonatal care through the high-speed transfer of critically ill babies and children – flying them from one hospital to another for specialist care via the clinically designed helicopters, which provide a flying intensive care unit for babies and children.

The charity works alongside 11 NHS Clinical Partner Teams across the UK, including The Embrace Yorkshire & Humber Infant & Children’s Transport Service (Embrace) part of Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Foundations Trust. They are based in Barnsley and undertake patient transfers for all children, from newborn infants up to teenagers from the Yorkshire region and beyond.

Sharon Evans, Community Fundraising Executive for the charity said:

“We would like to thank everyone at the Rotary Club of Doncaster for the funds they have raised for us over the last three years.”

“Without support just like this from the local community and businesses, our high-speed transfers wouldn’t be able to continue. Every penny they have raised will be vital in helping us to keep our lifesaving missions possible.”

The charity is celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing lifesaving high-speed transfers for critically ill babies and children in 2023 and is encouraging people to visit a charity store and grab a bargain, donate unwanted clothing to one of many clothing banks, get involved in a challenge event, fundraise, or even sign up to volunteer.