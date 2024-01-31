Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new statistics, gathered by NHS Talking Therapies, also reveal that around half of respondents in the region felt concerned about their mental health in the last year, while nationally almost two thirds didn’t know they could refer themselves to Talking Therapies for treatment.

The service, which can be accessed over the phone, via video call, text messaging or face to face at venues across Doncaster, provides effective, confidential treatment for anyone over the age of 18, who is struggling with common signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety, such as low mood, feeling tearful or sad, worrying frequently or no longer doing things they used to enjoy.

Team manager for NHS Doncaster Talking Therapies, Jen Mason, said: “Time to Talk Day is the nation’s biggest conversation around mental health, and this is a great opportunity to chat about it with people around you. If you, or someone you know, mentions that they are struggling, please remember we are here to help. Even if you don’t need our service yourself, please pass on our information to friends, family and colleagues if you think they could benefit from our free, confidential support.

Doncaster residents urged to open up this Time to Talk Day.

“We offer a range of treatments on a one-to-one basis, or you can access our Stress Buster groups or online workshops. We also have a dedicated team long-term conditions team who can support people who are mentally struggling to live well with a health condition.

“Please don’t suffer in silence, we are here to help you get back on track and feel like yourself again.”

To self-refer to NHS Doncaster Talking Therapies, complete a self-referral form at talkingtherapies.rdash.nhs.uk or call 03000 211 556. For support with your mental health in relation to a long-term health condition call 03000 211 563.