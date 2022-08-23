Doncaster residents to benefit from launch of new 24/7 prescription collection service

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weldricks, which remains 100 per cent family owned and has a pharmacy tradition dating back to the 1930s, has 59 pharmacies mainly concentrated in South Yorkshire.

Weldricks’ commitment to community healthcare has been the driver for the implementation of a 24/7 prescription collection system at its Harworth branch.

The Harworth based pharmacy, which recently relocated to a bigger premises, to offer improved premises, face-to-face consultations, and new services, is keen to further enhance patient experience and collection convenience.

Weldricks in Harworth

The safe and secure, Made in Britain certified MedPoint machine has been installed into the shop front, allowing patients to conveniently collect, day or night.

Once registered, patients will receive a text with a unique code when their prescription is ready for collection.

It will not replace the ability to collect in store for those who wish to do so.

The 24-hour prescription collection machine is there to make prescription collection available outside of pharmacy opening hours.

Richard Hackett, Superintendent Pharmacist at Weldricks, said: “Our relocation and installation of a MedPoint machine has allowed us to introduce two new consultation rooms for face-to-face support and several new services, including free NHS blood pressure checks to the Harworth and Bircotes community.

“Our staff will spend less time retrieving prescriptions because of the MedPoint, which means they’ll be available to offer support from our consultation rooms to those who need it.

“We’re a busy pharmacy that supports both the local population and a large rural community and we’re really looking forward to seeing our patients using the MedPoint. It’s free to use and patients can easily sign up for the service.

“Use of the MedPoint machine, alongside the Weldricks App, makes the patient journey even easier. Patients don’t need to worry about our opening hours, they can manage their prescriptions any time, in a way that works for them.”

Gill Collins, Managing Director at MedPoint added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Weldricks to the MedPoint family.

"They are incredibly committed to community healthcare, with a patient first approach and their MedPoint machine will really increase convenience for both the Harworth and Bircotes community.

“The MedPoint team are dedicated to making the dispensing process simpler and accessible to patients, whilst making it time and cost efficient for pharmacy staff across the UK. MedPoint machines easily integrate with existing patient medication record (PMR) systems, such as Cegedim, which enables effortless continuation of standard operating procedures during installation.

The integration also allows immediate use of MedPoint upon the installation completion, with no disruption to workflow or patient satisfaction. ”

For more information on MedPoint, visit the website: https://medpointuk.com/

*MedPoint’s tried and tested British engineered technology has handled over 300,000 transactions over the last five years in other fields of use.

It is the result of a collaboration between Medicine Collection Limited and our UK manufacturing partner and has been designed and built to meet the needs of UK pharmacies.