News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
3 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
4 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
4 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

Doncaster receives £1m grant to improve services for children with special needs and disabilities

Doncaster has been awared a £1 million government grant for taking part in a project to improve services for special needs and disability services.

By Shannon Mower
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:21 BST

Doncaster Council’s SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) strategy was studied by government to improve services nationally.

SEND strategies are found in various local authorities and aim to improve the lives of young people with disabilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The study was part of a Department for Education project called ‘Delivering Better Value in SEND’, which analysed several local councils.

The civic centre
The civic centre
The civic centre
Most Popular

In-depth studies were conducted of the patterns and trends in Doncaster’s high-needs system to understand the key issues and drivers behind spending.

From the study, the council formed a new costed implementation plan which will allow SEND services to be more efficient.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The government has now approved the council’s accompanying grant application, ready for £1 million to be released on 31 March.

The grant will go towards improving SEND services further.

DoncasterDoncaster Council