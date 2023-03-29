Doncaster receives £1m grant to improve services for children with special needs and disabilities
Doncaster has been awared a £1 million government grant for taking part in a project to improve services for special needs and disability services.
Doncaster Council’s SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) strategy was studied by government to improve services nationally.
SEND strategies are found in various local authorities and aim to improve the lives of young people with disabilities.
The study was part of a Department for Education project called ‘Delivering Better Value in SEND’, which analysed several local councils.
In-depth studies were conducted of the patterns and trends in Doncaster’s high-needs system to understand the key issues and drivers behind spending.
From the study, the council formed a new costed implementation plan which will allow SEND services to be more efficient.
The government has now approved the council’s accompanying grant application, ready for £1 million to be released on 31 March.
The grant will go towards improving SEND services further.